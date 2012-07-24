Jul 24 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 8 Vessels waiting 7 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- NAVE COSMOS, Monday -- TS NAGOYA, Monday -- AS CARINTHIA, Monday -- C.KATTELMAN, Monday -- APL SHARJAH, Tuesday -- WAN HAI 502, Monday -- VIRA BHUM, Monday -- DONG JIANG, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- STX PAGASITIKOS, Monday -- MSC LANA, Monday -- CITY OF BEIJING, Monday -- MAERSK KAMPALA, Monday -- CAP VERDE, Monday -- SWARNA BRAMHAPUTRA, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) TS NAGOYA 23/07 25/07 Containers 2) AS CARINTHIA 23/07 25/07 Containers 3) C.KATTELMAN 23/07 25/07 Containers 4) APL SHARJAH 24/07 24/07 Containers 5) WAN HAI 502 23/07 24/07 Containers 6) VIRA BHUM 23/07 24/07 Containers 7) DONG JIANG 23/07 24/07 NAPH 8) NAVE COSMOS 23/07 25/07 MEG Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) WHITE SEA 18/07 Containers 2) MSC LAURA 20/07 Containers 3) SAIGON EXPRESS 21/07 Containers 4) ER CANBERRA 23/07 Containers 5) SANTA CRUZ 23/07 Containers 6) ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE 22/07 Containers 7) ROYAL DIAMOND-7 23/07 LAB(E) NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL