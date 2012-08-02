Aug 02 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- TS JAKARTA, Wednesday -- Containers, Tuesday -- SIMA SADAF, Tuesday -- E R SYDNEY, Wednesday -- MAERSK MONTANA, Wednesday -- APL ALEXANDRITE, Thursday -- CSAV RENAICO, Thursday -- DONAU, Wednesday -- DARYA SHAAN, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- SANTA CRUZ, Tuesday -- ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE, Tuesday -- BELGICA, Monday -- WAN HAI 509, Monday -- VALERIE SCHULTE, Monday -- ATLANTIC HOPE, Tuesday -- KOTA HORMAT, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) TS JAKARTA 01/08 03/08 Containers 2) Containers 31/07 02/08 Containers 3) SIMA SADAF 31/07 02/08 Containers 4) E R SYDNEY 01/08 02/08 Containers 5) MAERSK MONTANA 01/08 02/08 Containers 6) APL ALEXANDRITE 02/08 02/08 Containers 7) CSAV RENAICO 02/08 03/08 Containers 8) DONAU 01/08 02/08 LPG 9) DARYA SHAAN 31/07 03/08 CEMENT Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) AMSTERDAM BRIDGE 27/07 Containers 2) MSC INGRID 27/07 Containers 3) CMA CGM EIFFEL 30/07 Containers 4) NOR. PROMOTION 31/07 Containers 5) BANJO BRIDGE 31/07 Containers 6) KOTA HALUS 29/07 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL