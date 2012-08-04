The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Amsterdam bridge, Friday -- E r perth, Saturday -- Oocl le havre, Friday -- Cma cgm wagner, Saturday -- Cma cgm ravel, Saturday -- Brund schulte, Saturday -- Swarna ganga, Friday -- Purbasari, Saturday -- Greatship dipti, Friday -- Cma cgm Eiffel, Monday -- Nor. Promotion, Tuesday -- Banjo bridge, Tuesday -- Kota halus, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- 1) TS JAKARTA, Wednesday 2) Containers, Tuesday 3) SIMA SADAF, Tuesday 4) E R SYDNEY, Wednesday 5) MAERSK MONTANA, Wednesday 6) APL ALEXANDRITE, Thursday 7) CSAV RENAICO, Thursday 8) DONAU, Wednesday 9) DARYA SHAAN, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Amsterdam bridge 03/08 05/08 Containers 2) E r perth 04/08 05/08 Containers 3) Oocl le havre 03/08 04/08 Containers 4) Cma cgm wagner 04/08 04/08 Containers 5) Cma cgm ravel 04/08 04/08 Containers 6) Brund schulte 04/08 04/08 Containers 7) Swarna ganga 03/08 04/08 Crude oil(e) 8) Purbasari 04/08 04/08 A.acid 9) Greatship dipti 03/08 04/08 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Cma cgm eiffel 30/07 Containers 2) Nor. Promotion 31/07 Containers 3) Banjo bridge 31/07 Containers 4) Kota halus 31/07 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL