Aug 07 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 9 Vessels waiting 6 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- NOR. PROMOTION, Sunday -- BANJO BRIDGE, Tuesday -- APL SEATTLE, Tuesday -- ITAL MASSIMA, Monday -- URU BHUM, Monday -- MOTILAL NEHRU, Sunday -- CHEMBULK JAKARTA, Monday -- DARYA SHAAN, Monday -- KOTA HALUS, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- TS JAKARTA, Friday -- SIMA SADAF, Thursday -- E R SYDNEY, Thursday -- MAERSK MONTANA, Thursday -- APL ALEXANDRITE, Thursday -- CSAV RENAICO, Friday -- DONAU, Thursday -- DARYA SHAAN, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) NOR. PROMOTION 05/08 07/08 Containers 2) BANJO BRIDGE 07/08 07/08 Containers 3) APL SEATTLE 07/08 07/08 Containers 4) ITAL MASSIMA 06/08 07/08 Containers 5) URU BHUM 06/08 07/08 Containers 6) MOTILAL NEHRU 05/08 08/08 CRUDE OIL (E) 7) CHEMBULK JAKARTA 06/08 07/08 Lub.Oil,A.Acid 8) DARYA SHAAN 06/08 09/08 CEMENT 9) KOTA HALUS 04/08 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) MSC LANA 05/08 Containers 2) CAPTAIN KATTELMAN 06/08 Containers 3) HANSA INDIA 06/08 Containers 4) MARE ATLANTICUM 05/08 Containers 5) ITAL MILLIONE 06/08 Containers 6) OCL EAGLE 05/08 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL