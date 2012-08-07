Aug 07 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 15
Vessels working and berthed 9
Vessels waiting 6
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- NOR. PROMOTION, Sunday
-- BANJO BRIDGE, Tuesday
-- APL SEATTLE, Tuesday
-- ITAL MASSIMA, Monday
-- URU BHUM, Monday
-- MOTILAL NEHRU, Sunday
-- CHEMBULK JAKARTA, Monday
-- DARYA SHAAN, Monday
-- KOTA HALUS, Saturday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- TS JAKARTA, Friday
-- SIMA SADAF, Thursday
-- E R SYDNEY, Thursday
-- MAERSK MONTANA, Thursday
-- APL ALEXANDRITE, Thursday
-- CSAV RENAICO, Friday
-- DONAU, Thursday
-- DARYA SHAAN, Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) NOR. PROMOTION 05/08 07/08 Containers
2) BANJO BRIDGE 07/08 07/08 Containers
3) APL SEATTLE 07/08 07/08 Containers
4) ITAL MASSIMA 06/08 07/08 Containers
5) URU BHUM 06/08 07/08 Containers
6) MOTILAL NEHRU 05/08 08/08 CRUDE OIL (E)
7) CHEMBULK JAKARTA 06/08 07/08 Lub.Oil,A.Acid
8) DARYA SHAAN 06/08 09/08 CEMENT
9) KOTA HALUS 04/08 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) MSC LANA 05/08 Containers
2) CAPTAIN KATTELMAN 06/08 Containers
3) HANSA INDIA 06/08 Containers
4) MARE ATLANTICUM 05/08 Containers
5) ITAL MILLIONE 06/08 Containers
6) OCL EAGLE 05/08 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL