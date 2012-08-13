Aug 13 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 6 Vessels waiting 7 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- ER CANBERRA, Sunday -- MARE ATLANTICUM, Monday -- HANSA LIBERTY, Monday -- INDIA EXPRESS, Monday -- EVERRICH, Sunday -- OSV LEWEK, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- CAPTAIN KATTELMAN, Friday -- TS NAGOYA, Friday -- AS CARINTHIA, Friday -- X-PRESS MAKALU, Friday -- MAERSK WYOMING, Friday -- APL DOHA, Thursday -- ITAL MATTINA, Thursday -- SC DALIAN, Thursday -- BENGAL ORCHID, Friday -- GREATSHIP AKHILA, Thursday -- DARYA SHAAN, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) ER CANBERRA 12/08 13/08 Containers 2) MARE ATLANTICUM 13/08 14/08 Containers 3) HANSA LIBERTY 13/08 13/08 Containers 4) INDIA EXPRESS 13/08 14/08 Containers 5) EVERRICH 12/08 13/08 EDI.OIL 6) OSV LEWEK 13/08 13/08 BR.BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) ITAL MILLIONE 06/08 Containers 2) MARK TWAIN 07/08 Containers 3) MSC JADE 13/08 Containers 4) NYK KAI 12/08 Containers 5) HIGH SATURN 11/08 EDI.OIL 6) JUSTICE EXPRESS 11/08 NAPH.AFS 7) CPO SINGAPORE 13/08 HSD NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL