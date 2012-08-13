Aug 13 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 6
Vessels waiting 7
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- ER CANBERRA, Sunday
-- MARE ATLANTICUM, Monday
-- HANSA LIBERTY, Monday
-- INDIA EXPRESS, Monday
-- EVERRICH, Sunday
-- OSV LEWEK, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- CAPTAIN KATTELMAN, Friday
-- TS NAGOYA, Friday
-- AS CARINTHIA, Friday
-- X-PRESS MAKALU, Friday
-- MAERSK WYOMING, Friday
-- APL DOHA, Thursday
-- ITAL MATTINA, Thursday
-- SC DALIAN, Thursday
-- BENGAL ORCHID, Friday
-- GREATSHIP AKHILA, Thursday
-- DARYA SHAAN, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) ER CANBERRA 12/08 13/08 Containers
2) MARE ATLANTICUM 13/08 14/08 Containers
3) HANSA LIBERTY 13/08 13/08 Containers
4) INDIA EXPRESS 13/08 14/08 Containers
5) EVERRICH 12/08 13/08 EDI.OIL
6) OSV LEWEK 13/08 13/08 BR.BULK
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) ITAL MILLIONE 06/08 Containers
2) MARK TWAIN 07/08 Containers
3) MSC JADE 13/08 Containers
4) NYK KAI 12/08 Containers
5) HIGH SATURN 11/08 EDI.OIL
6) JUSTICE EXPRESS 11/08 NAPH.AFS
7) CPO SINGAPORE 13/08 HSD
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL