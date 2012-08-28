Aug 28 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 17 Vessels working and berthed 12 Vessels waiting 5 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- HYUNDAI COMMODORE, Monday -- DUBAI EXPRESS, Monday -- BARGE R.SUTLEJ, Tuesday -- BELGICA, Monday -- APL CHICAGO, Tuesday -- ER CANBERA, Tuesday -- EMIRATES GANGES, Monday -- MAHARSHI PARASHURAM, Tuesday -- MT TAKIS, Monday -- OSV EMERALD, Monday -- DARYA SHAAN, Monday -- OEL TRUST, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- MSC JADE, Thursday -- ITAL MILLIONE, Thursday -- E R SYDNEY, Friday -- MAERSK KENTUCKY, Friday -- APL ZIRCON, Thursday -- HANJIN KINGSTON, Thursday -- MAPLE ESPRESS, Saturday -- JUSTICE EXPRESS, Thursday -- DARYA SHAAN, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) HYUNDAI COMMODORE 27/08 29/08 Containers 2) DUBAI EXPRESS 27/08 28/08 Containers 3) BARGE R.SUTLEJ 28/08 28/08 Containers 4) BELGICA 27/08 28/08 Containers 5) APL CHICAGO 28/08 28/08 Containers 6) ER CANBERA 28/08 28/08 Containers 7) EMIRATES GANGES 27/08 28/08 Containers 8) MAHARSHI PARASHURAM 28/08 29/08 CRUDE OIL(E) 9) MT TAKIS 27/08 28/08 BASE OIL 10) OSV EMERALD 27/08 28/08 BR.BULK 11) DARYA SHAAN 27/08 31/08 CEMENT 12) OEL TRUST 25/08 28/08 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) MSC SCOTLAND 26/08 Containers 2) SIMA SADAF 27/08 Containers 3) APL ATLANTA 25/08 Containers 4) ZEYNEP A 27/08 MEG,CG,SM 5) ISOLA BLU 27/08 EDI.OIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL