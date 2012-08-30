The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 4 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- SIMA SADAF, Wednesday -- TS JAKARTA, Thursday -- CIMBRIA, Thursday -- E R SYDNEY, Wednesday -- MAERSK GEORGIA, Wednesday -- APL SHENZHEN, Thursday -- JPO TUCANA, Thursday -- ISOLA BLU, Wednesday -- GOLDEN CREST, Wednesday -- DARYA SHAAN, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- HYUNDAI COMMODORE, Monday -- MSC SCOTLAND, Thursday -- BARGE R.HUGLI, Thursday -- SAGITTA, Thursday -- MSC MARINA, Thursday -- MAERSK DUNBAR, Thursday -- MAHARSHI PARASHURAM, Thursday -- ZEYNEP A, Thursday -- OEL TRUST, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) SIMA SADAF 29/08 30/08 Containers 2) TS JAKARTA 30/08 31/08 Containers 3) CIMBRIA 30/08 31/08 Containers 4) E R SYDNEY 29/08 30/08 Containers 5) MAERSK GEORGIA 29/08 30/08 Containers 6) APL SHENZHEN 30/08 30/08 Containers 7) JPO TUCANA 30/08 01/09 Containers 8) ISOLA BLU 29/08 30/08 Edi.Oil 9) GOLDEN CREST 29/08 30/08 LAB (E) 10) DARYA SHAAN 27/08 31/08 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) SCI MUMBAI 29/08 Containers 2) ER CANBERRA 28/08 Containers 3) APL ATLANTA 25/08 Containers 4) BENGAL ORCHID 29/08 C. Soda, Meg NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL