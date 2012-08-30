The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 14
Vessels working and berthed 10
Vessels waiting 4
Latest Vessels berthed
-- SIMA SADAF, Wednesday
-- TS JAKARTA, Thursday
-- CIMBRIA, Thursday
-- E R SYDNEY, Wednesday
-- MAERSK GEORGIA, Wednesday
-- APL SHENZHEN, Thursday
-- JPO TUCANA, Thursday
-- ISOLA BLU, Wednesday
-- GOLDEN CREST, Wednesday
-- DARYA SHAAN, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
-- HYUNDAI COMMODORE, Monday
-- MSC SCOTLAND, Thursday
-- BARGE R.HUGLI, Thursday
-- SAGITTA, Thursday
-- MSC MARINA, Thursday
-- MAERSK DUNBAR, Thursday
-- MAHARSHI PARASHURAM, Thursday
-- ZEYNEP A, Thursday
-- OEL TRUST, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
1) SIMA SADAF 29/08 30/08 Containers
2) TS JAKARTA 30/08 31/08 Containers
3) CIMBRIA 30/08 31/08 Containers
4) E R SYDNEY 29/08 30/08 Containers
5) MAERSK GEORGIA 29/08 30/08 Containers
6) APL SHENZHEN 30/08 30/08 Containers
7) JPO TUCANA 30/08 01/09 Containers
8) ISOLA BLU 29/08 30/08 Edi.Oil
9) GOLDEN CREST 29/08 30/08 LAB (E)
10) DARYA SHAAN 27/08 31/08 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
1) SCI MUMBAI 29/08 Containers
2) ER CANBERRA 28/08 Containers
3) APL ATLANTA 25/08 Containers
4) BENGAL ORCHID 29/08 C. Soda, Meg
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL