Sep 01 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday.
Summary Total vessels 16
Vessels working and berthed 8
Vessels waiting 8
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- SCI MUMBAI, Friday
-- WHITE SEA, Friday
-- APL COLOMBIA, Friday
-- CMA CGM VERDI, Saturday
-- CMA CGM MOZART, Saturday
-- STX PATRAIKOS, Saturday
-- CHEMBULK SINGAPORE, Friday
-- OSV GREATSHIP DIPTI, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- SIMA SADAF, Thursday
-- MSC SCOTLAND, Wednesday
-- BARGE R.HUGLI, Wednesday
-- SAGITTA, Wednesday
-- MSC MARINA, Wednesday
-- MAERSK DUNBAR, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1) SCI MUMBAI 31/08 01/09 Containers
2) WHITE SEA 31/08 02/09 Containers
3) APL COLOMBIA 31/08 01/09 Containers
4) CMA CGM VERDI 01/09 01/09 Containers
5) CMA CGM MOZART 01/09 02/09 Containers
6) STX PATRAIKOS 01/09 02/09 Containers
7) CHEMBULK SINGAPORE 31/08 01/09 A ACID
8) OSV GREATSHIP DIPTI 31/08 01/09 BR BULK
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) ER CANBERRA 28/05 Containers
2) APL ATLANTA 25/08 Containers
3) SANTA ROMANA 31/08 Containers
4) STX PAGASITIKOS 28/08 Containers
5) TAMINA 27/08 Containers
6) SWARN BRAHMAPUTRA(E) 28/08 CRUDE OIL
7) AL SHAFFIAH 31/08 MEG
8) BUNGA LAUREL 01/09 A ACID
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL