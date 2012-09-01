Sep 01 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 16 Vessels working and berthed 8 Vessels waiting 8 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- SCI MUMBAI, Friday -- WHITE SEA, Friday -- APL COLOMBIA, Friday -- CMA CGM VERDI, Saturday -- CMA CGM MOZART, Saturday -- STX PATRAIKOS, Saturday -- CHEMBULK SINGAPORE, Friday -- OSV GREATSHIP DIPTI, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- SIMA SADAF, Thursday -- MSC SCOTLAND, Wednesday -- BARGE R.HUGLI, Wednesday -- SAGITTA, Wednesday -- MSC MARINA, Wednesday -- MAERSK DUNBAR, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1) SCI MUMBAI 31/08 01/09 Containers 2) WHITE SEA 31/08 02/09 Containers 3) APL COLOMBIA 31/08 01/09 Containers 4) CMA CGM VERDI 01/09 01/09 Containers 5) CMA CGM MOZART 01/09 02/09 Containers 6) STX PATRAIKOS 01/09 02/09 Containers 7) CHEMBULK SINGAPORE 31/08 01/09 A ACID 8) OSV GREATSHIP DIPTI 31/08 01/09 BR BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) ER CANBERRA 28/05 Containers 2) APL ATLANTA 25/08 Containers 3) SANTA ROMANA 31/08 Containers 4) STX PAGASITIKOS 28/08 Containers 5) TAMINA 27/08 Containers 6) SWARN BRAHMAPUTRA(E) 28/08 CRUDE OIL 7) AL SHAFFIAH 31/08 MEG 8) BUNGA LAUREL 01/09 A ACID NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL