The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 09
Vessels working and berthed 06
Vessels waiting 03
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Northern Precision, Monday
-- India Express, Monday
-- Steal Th Bahla, Monday
-- Success Merlina, Monday
-- Darya Shan, Monday
-- Hanjin Poineer, Monday
-- Alexanbria Bridge, Sunday
-- Sima Sadaf, Sunday
-- Royal Hugli, Sunday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Captain Kattelman, Tuesday
-- Msc Sena, Tuesday
-- Nedlloyd Europa, Wednesday
-- Apl Srilanka, Tuesday
-- Lexa Maersk, Wednesday
-- Iver Exact, Tuesday
-- HAMMONIA AFRICAN, Thursday
-- AS CARINTHIA, Wednesday
-- MAERSK CAROLINA, Wednesday
-- NORTHERN RELIANCE, Wednesday
-- IVER EXACT, Tuesday
-- OSV POORNA, Wednesday
-- WAN HAI 501, Wednesday
-- AYSAN, Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
-----------------------------------------------------------
1) Northern Precision 03/12 05/12 Containers
2) India Express 03/12 04/12 Containers
3) Steal Th Bahla 03/12 04/12 HSD (E)
4) Success Merlina 03/12 04/12 EDI OIL
5) Darya Shan 03/12 04/12 Cement
6) Hanjin Poineer 03/12 04/12 Rmqc Barge
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Alexanbria Bridge 02/12 Containers
2) Sima Sadaf 02/12 Containers
3) Royal Hugli 02/12 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL