The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Northern Precision, Monday -- India Express, Monday -- Steal Th Bahla, Monday -- Success Merlina, Monday -- Darya Shan, Monday -- Hanjin Poineer, Monday -- Alexanbria Bridge, Sunday -- Sima Sadaf, Sunday -- Royal Hugli, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Captain Kattelman, Tuesday -- Msc Sena, Tuesday -- Nedlloyd Europa, Wednesday -- Apl Srilanka, Tuesday -- Lexa Maersk, Wednesday -- Iver Exact, Tuesday -- HAMMONIA AFRICAN, Thursday -- AS CARINTHIA, Wednesday -- MAERSK CAROLINA, Wednesday -- NORTHERN RELIANCE, Wednesday -- IVER EXACT, Tuesday -- OSV POORNA, Wednesday -- WAN HAI 501, Wednesday -- AYSAN, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Northern Precision 03/12 05/12 Containers 2) India Express 03/12 04/12 Containers 3) Steal Th Bahla 03/12 04/12 HSD (E) 4) Success Merlina 03/12 04/12 EDI OIL 5) Darya Shan 03/12 04/12 Cement 6) Hanjin Poineer 03/12 04/12 Rmqc Barge Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Alexanbria Bridge 02/12 Containers 2) Sima Sadaf 02/12 Containers 3) Royal Hugli 02/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL