The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 07 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- NEDLLOYED ASIA, Tuesday -- ER SYDNEY, Tuesday -- APL COLOMBIA, Sunday -- MSC MARINA, Tuesday -- MAERSK HONOUR, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- ---- VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Northern Precision 03/12 05/12 Containers 2) India Express 03/12 04/12 Containers 3) Steal Th Bahla 03/12 04/12 HSD (E) 4) Success Merlina 02/12 04/12 EDI OIL 5) Darya Shan 02/12 06/12 Cement 6) Hanjin Poineer 02/12 ----- Rmqc Barge 7) Alexandria Bridge 03/12 05/12 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sima Sadaf 02/12 Containers 2) Royal Hugli 02/12 Containers 3) NEDLLOYED ASIA 04/12 Containers 4) ER SYDNEY 04/12 Containers 5) APL COLOMBIA 02/12 Containers 6) MSC MARINA 04/12 Containers 7) MAERSK HONOUR 03/12 LPG NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL