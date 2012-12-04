The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 14
Vessels working and berthed 07
Vessels waiting 07
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- NEDLLOYED ASIA, Tuesday
-- ER SYDNEY, Tuesday
-- APL COLOMBIA, Sunday
-- MSC MARINA, Tuesday
-- MAERSK HONOUR, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
----
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
-----------------------------------------------------------
1) Northern Precision 03/12 05/12 Containers
2) India Express 03/12 04/12 Containers
3) Steal Th Bahla 03/12 04/12 HSD (E)
4) Success Merlina 02/12 04/12 EDI OIL
5) Darya Shan 02/12 06/12 Cement
6) Hanjin Poineer 02/12 ----- Rmqc Barge
7) Alexandria Bridge 03/12 05/12 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Sima Sadaf 02/12 Containers
2) Royal Hugli 02/12 Containers
3) NEDLLOYED ASIA 04/12 Containers
4) ER SYDNEY 04/12 Containers
5) APL COLOMBIA 02/12 Containers
6) MSC MARINA 04/12 Containers
7) MAERSK HONOUR 03/12 LPG
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL