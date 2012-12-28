The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels
Vessels working and berthed
Vessels waiting
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- DEIRA, Friday
-- MURANGER, Thursday
-- ROYAL HUGLI, Friday
-- SCI MUMBAI, Thursday
-- ZIM IBERIA, Friday
-- NORTHERN DEDICATION, Friday
-- SWARNA GANGA, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
---------------------------------------------
-- CAPTAIN KATTELMANN, Wednesday
-- FAIR SEAS, Tuesday
-- DARYA SHAN, Thursday
-- A S CARINTHIA, Wednesday
-- MAERSK MONTANA, Thursday
-- OOCL JAKARTA, Thursday
-- LICA MAERSK, Wednesday
-- OSV MAHANANDA, Thursday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
-----------------------------------------------------------
1) CIMBRIA 27/12 28/12 Containers
2) SELENDANG RATNA 27/12 28/12 EDIBLE OIL
3) ROYAL HUGLI 28/12 28/12 Containers
4) SCI MUMBAI 27/12 29/12 Containers
5) ZIM IBERIA 28/12 29/12 Containers
6) NORTHERN DEDICATION 28/12 28/12 Containers
7) ATHENS BRIDGE 27/12 28/12 Containers
8) SWARNA GANGA 28/12 28/12 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) STOLT SUN 26/12 ACE. ACID
2) DEIRA 28/12 Containers
3) MURANGER 27/12 NAPHTHA
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL