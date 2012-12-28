The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels Vessels working and berthed Vessels waiting Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- DEIRA, Friday -- MURANGER, Thursday -- ROYAL HUGLI, Friday -- SCI MUMBAI, Thursday -- ZIM IBERIA, Friday -- NORTHERN DEDICATION, Friday -- SWARNA GANGA, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- -- CAPTAIN KATTELMANN, Wednesday -- FAIR SEAS, Tuesday -- DARYA SHAN, Thursday -- A S CARINTHIA, Wednesday -- MAERSK MONTANA, Thursday -- OOCL JAKARTA, Thursday -- LICA MAERSK, Wednesday -- OSV MAHANANDA, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) CIMBRIA 27/12 28/12 Containers 2) SELENDANG RATNA 27/12 28/12 EDIBLE OIL 3) ROYAL HUGLI 28/12 28/12 Containers 4) SCI MUMBAI 27/12 29/12 Containers 5) ZIM IBERIA 28/12 29/12 Containers 6) NORTHERN DEDICATION 28/12 28/12 Containers 7) ATHENS BRIDGE 27/12 28/12 Containers 8) SWARNA GANGA 28/12 28/12 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) STOLT SUN 26/12 ACE. ACID 2) DEIRA 28/12 Containers 3) MURANGER 27/12 NAPHTHA NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL