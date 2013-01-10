The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 10 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Ts Pusan, Wednesday -- As Carinthia, Wednesday -- As Carelia, Wednesday -- City Of Beijing, Wednesday -- Csav Lanalhue, Wednesday -- Prisco Elena, Wednesday -- Au Taurus, Wednesday -- Osv Greatship Akhila, Thursday -- Oel Trust, Wednesday -- Darya Shaan, Monday -- Aysan, Wednesday -- Maersk Kentucky, Wednesday -- Hanjin Kingston, Thursday -- Rubigh Sun, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Sima Sadaf, Thursday -- Wan Hai 501, Thursday -- Msc Lana, Friday -- Cma Cgm Strauss, Saturday -- Apl Denver, Saturday -- Cma Cgm Moliere, Saturday -- Swarna Krishna, Thursday -- Alpine Melina, Friday -- Poorna, Saturday -- E R Perth, Saturday -- Galaxy, Thursday -- Eagle Albany, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Ts Pusan 09/01 10/01 Containers 2) As Carinthia 09/01 11/01 Containers 3) As Carelia 09/01 10/01 Containers 4) City Of Beijing 09/01 10/01 Containers 5) Csav Lanalhue 09/01 10/01 Containers 6) Prisco Elena 09/01 12/01 Edi Oil 7) Au Taurus 09/01 10/01 Edi Oil 8) Osv Greatship Akhila 10/01 10/01 Br Bulk 9) Oel Trust 09/01 10/01 Containers 10) Darya Shaan 07/01 11/01 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Captain Kattelman 05/01 Containers 2) Aysan 09/01 Containers 3) Maersk Kentucky 09/01 Containers 4) Hanjin Kingston 10/01 Containers 5) Rubigh Sun 10/01 MEG NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL