BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- E R Perth, Friday -- Marvel Scan, Friday -- Al Noof, Friday -- Zim Rio Grande, Thursday -- Gs Dipti, Thursday -- MOL Dignity, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- 2) Cimbria, Wednesday 3) Hammonia Ionium, Wednesday 4) X-Press Euphrates, Thursday 5) Maersk Utah, Thursday 6) Maliakos, Wednesday --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Zim Rio Grande 31/01 01/02 Containers 2) Gs Dipti 31/01 01/02 Br Bulk 3) Bow Mekka 31/01 01/02 Base Oil 4) Athens Bridge 30/01 01/02 Containers 5) Norco 31/01 02/02 SM 6) Sima Sadaf 01/02 02/02 Containers 7) Sci Mumbai 31/01 02/02 Containers 8) MOL Dignity 31/01 01/02 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Arabian Orchid 30/01 MEG 2) E R Perth 01/02 Containers 3) Marvel Scan 01/02 Containers 4) Al Noof 01/02 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------