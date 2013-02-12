The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- Emirates Ganges, Monday -- Swarna Krishna, Monday -- Osv Mahananda, Tuesday -- Kota Hakim, Saturday -- Maule, Tuesday -- Bengal Orchid, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Sci Nhava Sheva, Monday -- Rio Blanco, Sunday -- Aysan, Friday Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Wan Hai 501 11/02 12/02 Containers 2) Ital Millione 11/02 12/02 Containers 3) Jag Prerana 09/02 12/02 Naph. Afs 4) Sci Yamuna 08/02 12/02 BR Bulk 5) Osv Mahananda 12/02 12/02 Br Bulk 6) Emirates Ganges 11/02 12/02 Containers 7) Swarna Krishna 11/02 13/02 Crude Oil 8) Oel Trust 12/02 12/12 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Kota Hakim 09/02 ---- Containers 2) Maule 12/02 ---- Containers 3) Bengal Orchid 11/02 ---- Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL