The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total Vessels 15 Vessels Working and Berthed 09 Vessels Waiting 06 Latest Vessels Berthed ---------------------- -- Msc Marianna, Tuesday -- Buxcoast, Monday -- Stx Pagasitikos, Monday -- Kota Hormat, Saturday -- Ginga Cougar, Monday Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Sci Yamuna, Sunday -- Hammonia Africum, Sunday -- Msc Clementina, Sunday -- Maersk Calmar, Sunday -- India Express, Monday -- Cap Varde, Sunday -- Osv Mahananda, Monday Vessel Name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Darya Shaan 21/02 27/02 Cement 2) As Carinthia 25/02 26/02 Containers 3) Maersk Mizushima 24/02 26/02 Naph(E) 4) Hyundai Dynasty 25/02 27/02 Containers 5) Valerie Schulte 25/02 26/02 Containers 6) Maersk Mediterranean 25/02 26/02 Edi Oil 7) OSV Emerald 25/02 26/02 Br Bulk 8) Msc Marianna 26/02 26/02 Containers 9) Buxcoast 25/02 27/02 Containers Vessels Idle/Waiting For Loading Turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bunga Aster 23/02 Edi Oil 2) Stolt Breland 23/02 But Acr 3) Bunga Kelana-3 24/02 CBFS 4) Stx Pagasitikos 25/02 Containers 5) Kota Hormat 23/02 Containers 6) Ginga Cougar 25/02 A Acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL