The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total Vessels 14 Vessels Working and Berthed 10 Vessels Waiting 04 Latest Vessels Berthed ---------------------- -- Nedlloyd Asia, Wednesday -- Oocl Kobe, Wednesday -- Luna Maersk, Wednesday -- Greatship Akhila, Tuesday -- Jag Padma, Wednesday -- Ivy Galaxy, Tuesday Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Darya Shaan, Thursday -- As Carinthia, Monday -- Maersk Mizushima, Sunday -- Valerie Schulte, Monday -- Maersk Mediterranean, Monday -- OSV Emerald, Monday -- Msc Marianna, Tuesday Vessel Name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hyundai Dynasty 25/02 27/02 Containers 2) Buxcoast 26/02 27/02 Containers 3) Stx Pagasitikos 26/02 28/02 Containers 4) Nedlloyd Asia 27/02 27/02 Containers 5) Oocl Kobe 27/02 27/02 Containers 6) Luna Maersk 27/02 28/02 Containers 7) Ginga Cougar 26/02 27/08 A Acid 8) Stolt Breland 27/02 27/02 But Acr 9) Greatship Akhila 26/02 27/02 Br Bulk 10)Kota Hormat 26/02 ---- Containers Vessels Idle/Waiting For Loading Turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bunga Aster 23/02 Edi Oil 2) Bunga Kelana-3 24/02 CBFS 3) Jag Padma 27/02 HSD 4) Ivy Galaxy 26/02 Lub Oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL