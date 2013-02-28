The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total Vessels 16 Vessels Working and Berthed 07 Vessels Waiting 09 Latest Vessels Berthed ---------------------- -- Hammonia Ionium, Wednesday -- X-Press Euphrates, Thursday -- Maersk Kentucky, Wednesday -- Cimbria, Thursday -- E R Perth, Wednesday, Thursday -- Nyk Futa, Wednesday -- Bow Fuji, Thursday -- Port Stanley, Saturday Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Hyundai Dynasty, Monday -- Buxcoast, Tuesday -- Nedlloyd Asia, Wednesday -- Oocl Kobe, Wednesday -- Ginga Cougar, Tuesday -- Stolt Breland, Wednesday -- Greatship Akhila, Tuesday Vessel Name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Stx Patraikos 28/02 28/02 Containers 2) Luna Maersk 27/02 28/02 Containers 3) Kota Hormat 26/02 28/02 Containers 4) Jag Padma 27/02 28/02 HSD 5) Hammonia Ionium 27/02 28/02 Containers 6) X-Press Euphrates 28/02 28/02 Containers 7) Maersk Kentucky 28/02 28/02 Containers Vessels Idle/Waiting For Loading Turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bunga Aster 23/02 Edi Oil 2) Bunga Kelana-3 23/02 CBFS 3) Ivy Galaxy 26/02 Lub Oil 4) Cimbria 27/02 Containers 5) E R Perth 27/02 Containers 6) Oel Trust 28/02 Containers 7) Nyk Futa 27/02 Containers 8) Bow Fuji 28/02 B oil 9) Port Stanley 23/02 FO NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL