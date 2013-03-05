The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total Vessels 12
Vessels Working and Berthed 07
Vessels Waiting 05
Latest Vessels Berthed
----------------------
-- Sima Sadaf, Sunday
-- Alvsborg Bridge, Sunday
-- C.C.Strauss, Sunday
-- Acx Diamond, Saturday
-- Apl Srilanka ,Sunday
-- Citrus, Monday
-- Ghetty Bottiliri, Saturday
-- Bunga Kelana-3
-- E R Perth
-- Barge R.Hugli
-- Msc Ayalas
-- Chemroad Nova
Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading
---------------------------------------------
-- Uru Bhum, Monday
-- Bunga Kelana 3, Monday
-- Siva Chennai, Monday
-- Osv Lewek Mallard, Monday
-- Flanders Harmony, Saturday
-- Angel No.12,Saturday
Vessel Name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo
-----------------------------------------------------------
1) City Of Beijing 05/03 06/03 Containers
2) Folegandros 04/03 05/03 Containers
3) Msc Africa 05/03 06/03 Containers
4) Uru Bhum 04/03 05/03 Containers
5) Bunga Kelana 3 04/03 05/03 CBFS
6) Siva Chennai 04/03 05/03 Edi Oil
7) Osv Lewek Mallard 04/03 05/03 Br Bulk
Vessels Idle/Waiting For Loading Turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) Global Mass 04/03 Edi Oil
2) Ivy Galaxy 26/02 Lub Oil
3) Port Stanley 01/03 FO
4) Flanders Harmony 02/03 LPG
5) Angel No.12 02/03 A.Acid
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL