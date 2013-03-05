The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total Vessels 12 Vessels Working and Berthed 07 Vessels Waiting 05 Latest Vessels Berthed ---------------------- -- Sima Sadaf, Sunday -- Alvsborg Bridge, Sunday -- C.C.Strauss, Sunday -- Acx Diamond, Saturday -- Apl Srilanka ,Sunday -- Citrus, Monday -- Ghetty Bottiliri, Saturday -- Bunga Kelana-3 -- E R Perth -- Barge R.Hugli -- Msc Ayalas -- Chemroad Nova Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading --------------------------------------------- -- Uru Bhum, Monday -- Bunga Kelana 3, Monday -- Siva Chennai, Monday -- Osv Lewek Mallard, Monday -- Flanders Harmony, Saturday -- Angel No.12,Saturday Vessel Name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) City Of Beijing 05/03 06/03 Containers 2) Folegandros 04/03 05/03 Containers 3) Msc Africa 05/03 06/03 Containers 4) Uru Bhum 04/03 05/03 Containers 5) Bunga Kelana 3 04/03 05/03 CBFS 6) Siva Chennai 04/03 05/03 Edi Oil 7) Osv Lewek Mallard 04/03 05/03 Br Bulk Vessels Idle/Waiting For Loading Turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Global Mass 04/03 Edi Oil 2) Ivy Galaxy 26/02 Lub Oil 3) Port Stanley 01/03 FO 4) Flanders Harmony 02/03 LPG 5) Angel No.12 02/03 A.Acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL