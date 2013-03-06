The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total Vessels 12 Vessels Working and Berthed 07 Vessels Waiting 05 Latest Vessels Berthed ---------------------- -- Nedlloyd American, Wednesday -- Cap Blanche,Tuesday -- Leda Maersk, Wednesday -- Maple, Tuesday Following Vessels Completed Loading/Unloading --------------------------------------------- --City Of Beijing, Wednesday --Folegandros, Tuesday --Bunga Kelana 3, Tuesday --Siva Chennai, Tuesday --Osv Lewek Mallard,Tuesday --Ivy Galaxy Vessel Name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client Date Sail Date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Nedlloyd American 06/03 07/03 Containers 2) Cap Blanche 05/03 06/03 Containers 3) Msc Arica 05/03 06/03 Containers 4) Leda Maersk 06/03 07/03 Containers 5) Port Stanley 05/03 08/03 Containers 6) Ivy Galaxy 05/03 06/03 Lub Oil 7) Darya Shaan 04/03 09/03 Cement Vessels Idle/Waiting For Loading Turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Aysan 02/03 Containers 2) Global Mass 04/03 Edi.Oil 3) Flanders Harmony 02/03 LPG 4) Angel No.12 02/03 A.Acid 5) Maple 05/03 Edi.Oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL