09July13 - - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here
detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 10
Vessels working and berthed 07
Vessels waiting 03
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- Uni globe, Friday
-- Kota lagu, Friday
-- Darya Shaan, Tuesday
-- C.CWAGNER, Friday
-- Zim Iberia, Saturday
-- ACX DIAMOND, Friday
-- APL SRI LANKA, Saturday
-- Troitsky Bridge, Friday
-- CHEMROAD JORNEY, Friday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Jag padma, Friday
-- Zim Iberia, Friday
-- Northern power, Friay
-- Hanjin malta, Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
----------------------------------------------------------------------
1) NORTHERN PROMOTION 08/07 10/07 Containers
2) MICHALA S 08/07 09/07 Containers
3) ZAMBIA 08/07 09/07 Containers
4) ITAL MASSIMA 08/07 09/07 Containers
5) SWARNA SINDHU 09/07 10/07 CRUDE OIL-E
6) NAVIG 8 FAITH 07/07 09/07 Containers
7) OSV KAMET 08/07 09/07 BR.BULK
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) MR KENTAURUS 09/07 Edi.oil
2) CHEMROAS LILY 09/07 Edi.oil
3) NOEMI 09/07 CBFS
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL