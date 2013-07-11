JUL 11 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 06 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- As carelia, Thursday -- Maersk de,Thursday -- Callao bridge, Thursday -- Golden top, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- --NIL-- VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) As carinthia 10/07 11/07 Containers 2) Hammonia africum 10/07 11/07 Containers 4) As carelia 11/07 12/07 Containers 5) Maersk de 11/07 12/07 Containers 6) Callao bridge 11/07 12/07 Containers 7) Noemi 10/07 10/07 Cbfs 8) Golden top 11/07 10/07 Cbfs 9) Osv mahananda 10/07 11/07 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Chemroas lily 09/07 Edi.oil 2) Halit bay 02/07 Meg,cg 3) Golden brilliance 04/07 Base oil 4) Oriental nadesiko 07/07 Meg 5) Doric pioneer 06/07 Afs 6) Chemroad rose 09/07 A.acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)