JUL 12 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 07 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Hanjin Irene, Friday -- Halit Bay,Friday -- Chemroas Lily, Friday -- Golden top, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- As carinthia, Thursday -- Hammonia africum, Thursday -- As carelia, Friday -- Maersk de, Friday -- Callao bridge, Friday -- Osv mahananda,Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Wan Hai 507 12/07 14/07 Containers 2) Maersk Denver 11/07 12/07 Containers 3) Mol Direction 11/07 12/07 Contaienrs 4) Hanjin Irene 12/07 12/07 Containers 5) Halit Bay 12/07 12/07 Cbfs 6) Chemroas Lily 12/07 13/07 Edi.Oil 7) Gs Akhila 11/07 12/07 Br.Bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Zim Pacific 11/07 Containers 2) Golden Brilliance 04/07 Base Oil 3) Oriental Nadesiko 07/07 Meg 4) Doric Pioneer 06/07 Afs 5) Chemroad Rose 09/07 A.Acid 6) British Liberty 11/07 Nap-E 7) Eupen 11/07 Lpg NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)