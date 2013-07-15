JUL 15 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ --Mare atlanticum,Sunday --Oocl dubai,Sunday --Rio de la plata,Sunday --Chemroad rose,Sunday --Loadstar grace,Monday --Lewek mallard,Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Wan Hai 507, Sunday -- Maersk Denver, Friday -- Mol Direction, Friday -- Hanjin Irene, Friday -- Halit Bay, Friday -- Chemroas Lily, Saturday -- Gs Akhila, Friday -- Zim Pacific -- Golden Brilliance -- Oriental Nadesiko -- Doric Pioneer -- Chemroad Rose VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Mare atlanticum 14/07 15/07 Containers 2) Oocl dubai 14/07 15/07 Contaienrs 3) Rio de la plata 14/07 15/07 Containers 4) Chemroad rose 14/07 15/07 A.acid 5) Loadstar grace 15/07 16/07 Meg 6) Lewek mallard 14/07 15/07 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bengal orchid 14/07 Meg 2) British liberty 11/07 Nap-e 3) Eupen 11/07 Lpg NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)