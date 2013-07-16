JUL 15 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Songaemerald, Monday -- Emaquerida, Monday -- Messini,Tuesday -- Hyundai unity,Monday -- Zimxiaman,Tuesday -- Scichennai,Monday -- China express,Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Mare atlanticum, Monday -- Oocl dubai, Monday -- Rio de la plata, Monday -- Chemroad rose, Monday -- Loadstar grace, Tuesday -- Lewek mallard, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Messini 16/07 16/07 Containers 2) Hyundai unity 15/07 16/07 Containers 3) Zimxiaman 16/07 16/07 Containers 4) Scichennai 15/07 16/07 Containers 5) China express 15/07 16/07 Containers 6) British liberty 16/07 18/07 Naph-e 7) Loadstar grace 15/07 17/07 Meg Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Bengalorchid 14/07 Meg 2) Songaemerald 15/07 Sm,cg 3) Eupen 11/07 Lpg 4) Emaquerida 15/07 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)