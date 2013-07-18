JUL 18 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 05
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
--CIMBRIA,Wednesday
--HAMMONIA IONIUM,Thursday
--X-PRESS EUPHRATES,Thursday
--MAERSK DETROIT,Thursday
--RIO CARDIFF,Thursday
--SONGA EMERALD,Thursday
--OSV KAMET,Thursday
--CPO SINGAPORE,Thursday
--ARENDAL,Wednesday
--EMA QUERIDA,Monday
--ORIENTAL ROSE,Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
--Hyundai unity,Wednesday
--Maule,Wednesday
--Cathrine rickmers,Wednesday
--British liberty,Thursday
--Bengal orchid,Wednesday
--Calypso forunte
--Ema querida
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
------------------------------------------------------------------------
1) CIMBRIA 17/07 19/07 CONTAINERS
2) HAMMONIA IONIUM 18/07 19/07 CONTAINERS
3) X-PRESS EUPHRATES 18/07 19/07 CONTAINERS
4) MAERSK DETROIT 18/07 19/07 CONTAINERS
5) RIO CARDIFF 18/07 19/07 CONTAINERS
6) BRITISH LIBERTY 16/07 18/07 NAPH-E
7) SONGA EMERALD 18/07 18/07 SM+CG
8) OSV KAMET 18/07 18/07 BR BULK
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) CPO SINGAPORE 18/07 NAPHTH(E)
2) EUPEN 11/07 LPG
3) ARENDAL 17/07 EDIBLE OIL
4) EMA QUERIDA 15/07 EDIBLE OIL
5) ORIENTAL ROSE 18/07 ANILINE OIL
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
