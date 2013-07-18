JUL 18 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ --CIMBRIA,Wednesday --HAMMONIA IONIUM,Thursday --X-PRESS EUPHRATES,Thursday --MAERSK DETROIT,Thursday --RIO CARDIFF,Thursday --SONGA EMERALD,Thursday --OSV KAMET,Thursday --CPO SINGAPORE,Thursday --ARENDAL,Wednesday --EMA QUERIDA,Monday --ORIENTAL ROSE,Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- --Hyundai unity,Wednesday --Maule,Wednesday --Cathrine rickmers,Wednesday --British liberty,Thursday --Bengal orchid,Wednesday --Calypso forunte --Ema querida VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) CIMBRIA 17/07 19/07 CONTAINERS 2) HAMMONIA IONIUM 18/07 19/07 CONTAINERS 3) X-PRESS EUPHRATES 18/07 19/07 CONTAINERS 4) MAERSK DETROIT 18/07 19/07 CONTAINERS 5) RIO CARDIFF 18/07 19/07 CONTAINERS 6) BRITISH LIBERTY 16/07 18/07 NAPH-E 7) SONGA EMERALD 18/07 18/07 SM+CG 8) OSV KAMET 18/07 18/07 BR BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) CPO SINGAPORE 18/07 NAPHTH(E) 2) EUPEN 11/07 LPG 3) ARENDAL 17/07 EDIBLE OIL 4) EMA QUERIDA 15/07 EDIBLE OIL 5) ORIENTAL ROSE 18/07 ANILINE OIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)