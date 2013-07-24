JUL 24 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 11
Vessels working and berthed 06
Vessels waiting 05
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Bering sea, Tuesday
-- Gaz serenity, Tuesday
-- Nyk kai, Tuesday
-- Msc reunion, Tuesday
-- Msc laura, Tuesday
-- Maersk wyoming
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- CIMBRIA, Friday
-- HAMMONIA IONIUM, Friday
-- X-PRESS EUPHRATES, Friday
-- MAERSK DETROIT, Friday
-- RIO CARDIFF, Friday
-- BRITISH LIBERTY, Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
------------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Zim ukrayina 22/07 24/07 Containers
2) Nyk kai 23/07 24/07 Containers
3) Msc reunion 23/07 24/07 Containers
4) Msc laura 23/07 24/07 Containers
5) Maersk wyoming 24/07 24/07 Containers
6) Penghai 32 22/07 25/07 Edi.oil
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) Theresa venus 21/07 Edi.oil
2) Atlantic sirus 19/07 Meg
3) Al majedah 20/07 Ammonia
4) Bering sea 23/07 Fur.oil-e
5) Gaz serenity 23/07 Lpg
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
