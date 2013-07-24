JUL 24 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Bering sea, Tuesday -- Gaz serenity, Tuesday -- Nyk kai, Tuesday -- Msc reunion, Tuesday -- Msc laura, Tuesday -- Maersk wyoming Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- CIMBRIA, Friday -- HAMMONIA IONIUM, Friday -- X-PRESS EUPHRATES, Friday -- MAERSK DETROIT, Friday -- RIO CARDIFF, Friday -- BRITISH LIBERTY, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Zim ukrayina 22/07 24/07 Containers 2) Nyk kai 23/07 24/07 Containers 3) Msc reunion 23/07 24/07 Containers 4) Msc laura 23/07 24/07 Containers 5) Maersk wyoming 24/07 24/07 Containers 6) Penghai 32 22/07 25/07 Edi.oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Theresa venus 21/07 Edi.oil 2) Atlantic sirus 19/07 Meg 3) Al majedah 20/07 Ammonia 4) Bering sea 23/07 Fur.oil-e 5) Gaz serenity 23/07 Lpg NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)