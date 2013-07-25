BRIEF-Lloyds Metals & Energy posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 51.4 million rupees versus loss 26.3 million rupees year ago
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels nil Total Vessels 11 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ******************************************************************************** ************** 1) HAMMONIA AFRICUM nil nil 25/07 25/07 26/07 nil nil CNTRS 2) AS CARINTHIA nil nil 25/07 25/07 26/07 nil nil CNTRS 3) AS CARELIA nil nil 25/07 25/07 26/07 nil nil CNTRS 4) MAERSK MEMPHIS nil nil 25/07 25/07 26/07 nil nil CNTRS 5) PENGHAI 32 nil EDI.OIL 22/07 22/07 25/07 nil nil nil 6) OSV MEGHNA nil BR.BULK 24/07 24/07 25/07 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ******************************************************************************** ****** 1) ATLANTIC SIRUS MEG 19/07 2) AL MAJEDAH AMMONIA 20/07 3) BERING SEA FUR.OIL-E 23/07 4) GAZ SERENITY LPG 23/07 5) AMAGI GALAXI BASE OIL 24/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago