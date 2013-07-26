JUL 26 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 12
Vessels working and berthed 06
Vessels waiting 06
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Northern power, Friday
-- Stolt surf, Thursday
-- Apl sharjah, Friday
-- Northern power, Friday
-- Atlantic sirus, Friday
-- Apl sharjah, Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- As carelia, Friday
-- Maersk Memphis, Friday
-- Penghai 32, Friday
-- Osv meghna ,Friday
-- Atlantic sirus
-- Bering sea
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
------------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Hammonia africum 25/07 26/07 Containers
2) Apl sharjah 26/07 27/07 Containers
3) As carelia 25/07 26/07 Containers
4) Northern power 26/07 27/07 Containers
5) Gaz serenity 25/07 26/07 Lpg
6) Atlantic sirus 26/07 26/07 Meg
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) Northern power 26/07 Containers
2) Al majedah 20/07 Ammonia
3) Bering sea 23/07 Fur.oil-e
4) Stolt surf 25/07 A.acid
5) Stolt breland 24/07 But.acr.
6) Amagi galaxi 24/07 Base oil
