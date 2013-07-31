JUL 31 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Maersk dauphin, Wednesday -- As orelia, Tuesday -- Amagi galaxi, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Northern power -- Al majedah -- Bering sea -- Stolt breland -- Amagi galaxi VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Santa rosanna 29/07 31/07 Containers 2) Dolphin ii 29/07 31/07 Containers 3) Maersk dauphin 31/07 31/07 Containers 4) Swarna krishna 29/07 31/07 Crude oil-e 5) Amagi galaxi 30/07 31/07 But.acr. 6) Rainbow angel 11/07 31/07 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Chemroad echo 26/07 Edi.oil 2) Nordic ruth 27/07 Mol-e 3) As orelia 30/07 Meg,cg NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)