AUG 03 The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturdy. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Msc nambia ii, Friday -- Au leo, Friday -- Cma cgm verdi, Friday -- Acx diamond, Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Rainbow angel,Friday -- Gs akhila, Friday -- Deira, Friday -- Maersk columbus, Friday -- X-press eupharates, Friday -- Zim asia -- Nordic ruth -- As orelia VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Uni globe 02/08 03/08 Containers 2) Wan hai 501 02/08 04/08 Containers 3) Cma cgm verdi 02/08 03/08 Containers 4) Msc marianna 01/08 03/08 Containers 5) Acx diamond 03/08 03/08 Containers 6) Nordic ruth 01/08 03/08 Mol-e 7) Swarna mala 01/08 03/08 Hsd Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- 1) Msc nambia ii 02/08 Containers 2) Artic bay 01/08 Edi.oil 3) Au leo 02/08 Edi.oil 4) Songa sapphire 01/08 Base oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)