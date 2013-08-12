AUG 12The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting nil Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Msc barbara, Monday -- Nothern promotion, Monday -- Cma cgm coral, Sunday -- China express,Monday -- Cap verde, Sunday -- Mahanadi spirit,Sunday -- Oriental fressia,Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Hammionia africum, Thursday -- As carinthia, Thursday -- As carelia, Thursday -- Maersk pittsburgh, Friday -- Rio chicago, Thursday -- Hanjin rio de janerio, Thursday -- Argent gerbera, Thursday -- Au leo, Thursday -- Osv meghna, Thursday -- Nandy tankers marvel -- Sc stealth -- Asia evergreen -- Gas master VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1) Nothern promotion 12/08 14/08 Containers 2) Cma cgm coral 11/08 12/08 Containers 3) Msc barbara 12/08 13/08 Containers 4) China express 12/08 13/08 Containers 5) Cap verde 11/08 12/08 Containers 6) Mahanadi spirit 11/08 13/08 Naph-e 7) Oriental fressia 12/08 13/08 Meg,ani 8) Darya shaan 06/08 13/08 Cement 9) Kota hapas 10/08 12/08 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------- ---nil-- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)