AUG 16The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 05
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Uni globe,Friday
-- Wan hai 507,Thursday
-- Zim europa,Friday
-- Northern power,Friday
-- Swarana krishna,Friday
-- Jasmine express,Thursday
-- Everrich,Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Nothern promotion, Wednesday
-- Sun road, Wednesday
-- Hammonia pacificum, Tuesday
-- Mahanadi spirit, Tuesday
-- Oriental fressia, Tuesday
-- Osv kamet, Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
------------------------------------------------------------------------
1) Uni globe 16/08 17/08 Containers
2) Wan hai 507 15/08 17/08 Containers
3) Zim europa 16/08 16/08 Containers
4) Northern power 16/08 16/08 Containers
5) Swarana krishna 16/08 17/08 Crude oil-e
6) Jasmine express 15/08 16/08 Naph-e
7) Han de 14/08 16/08 Br.bulk
8) Aysan 12/08 16/08 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
--------------------------------------------------------------
1) Batissa 13/08 Edi.oil
2) Chemroad haya 13/08 Edi.oil
3) Jbu saphire 13/08 Meg
4) Everrich 15/08 A.acid
5) Bowchem oslo 14/08 Ph.acid
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder:
B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN
OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
