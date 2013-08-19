Aug 19 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 06 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Hyundai unity,Sunday -- Bruno schulte,Monday -- Msc stella,Monday -- Wan hai 510,Monday -- Rio bravo,Sunday -- Batissa,Saturday -- Vedika prem,Sunday -- Darya shaan,Saturday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- UNI GLOBE, Saturday -- WAN HAI 507,Saturday -- CMA CGM STRAUSS, Saturday -- MSC NILGUN, Saturday -- APL SRILANKA, Saturday -- SWARANA KRISHNA, Saturday -- CHEMROAD HAYA, Saturday -- OSV EMERALD, Saturday -- OEL TRUST, Monday -- BATISSA -- EVERRICH VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Hyundai unity 18/08 21/08 Containers 2 Bruno schulte 19/08 21/08 Containers 3 Msc stella 19/08 20/08 Containers 4 Wan hai 510 19/08 20/08 Containers 5 Rio bravo 18/08 19/08 Containers 6 Batissa 17/08 19/08 Edi.oil 7 Vedika prem 18/08 19/08 Hsd 8 Darya shaan 17/08 21/08 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 Pucon 18/08 Containers 2 Sidra das laffan 16/08 Fur.oil-e 3 Jbu saphire 13/08 Meg 4 Oriental lotus 17/08 Mcl,meg 5 Mehmet a 14/08 Edi.oil 6 Bowchem oslo 14/08 Ph.acid NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL