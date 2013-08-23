Aug 23 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Aplsharjah, Friday -- Avlsborg bridge,Friday -- Mol direction,Friday -- Bowchem oslo, Friday -- Zim jamaica, Thursday -- Uasc sitrah, Thursday -- Osv kamet, Thursday -- Ema querida, Thursday -- Norca, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Maersk georgia,Wendnesday -- Sidara ras laffan,Wendnesday -- Darya shaan,Wendnesday -- Oriental lotus -- Everrich -- Mehmet a VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Aplsharjah 23/08 24/08 Containers 2 Avlsborg bridge 23/08 23/08 Containers 3 Zim jamaica 22/08 23/08 Containers 4 Uasc sitrah 22/08 23/08 Containers 5 Mol direction 23/08 24/08 Containers 6 Bowchem oslo 23/08 23/08 Ph.acid 7 Osv kamet 22/08 23/08 Br.bulk Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 Ema querida 22/08 Sm 2 Mtm mumbai 21/08 Edi.oil 3 Eupen 21/08 Lpg 4 Norca 22/08 Afs,naph NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.c