Aug 26 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 05
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Ginga merlin,Sunday
-- Ocean trader, Sunday
-- Zim ukrayina, Monday
-- Saigon express, Sunday
-- Sci nhava sheva, Monday
-- Oocl dubai, Sunday
-- Tabea,Sunday
-- Swarna krishna,Sunday
-- Osv emerald, Sunday
-- Osv emerald, Monday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Aplsharjah, Saturday
-- Mol direction, Saturday
-- Eupen
-- Ema querida
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1 Zim ukrayina 26/08 26/08 Containers
2 Saigon express 25/08 26/08 Containers
3 Sci nhava sheva 26/08 26/08 Containers
4 Oocl dubai 25/08 26/08 Containers
5 Tabea 25/08 26/08 Containers
6 Swarna krishna 25/08 26/08 Crude oil-e
7 Osv emerald 26/08 28/08 Br.bulk
8 Glory river 24/08 28/08 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1 Mtm mumbai 21/08 Edi.oil
2 Norca 22/08 Afs,naph
3 Stolt span 23/08 Base oil
4 Ginga merlin 25/08 Base oil
5 Ocean trader 25/08 Cbfs
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)