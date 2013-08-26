Aug 26 - The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Ginga merlin,Sunday -- Ocean trader, Sunday -- Zim ukrayina, Monday -- Saigon express, Sunday -- Sci nhava sheva, Monday -- Oocl dubai, Sunday -- Tabea,Sunday -- Swarna krishna,Sunday -- Osv emerald, Sunday -- Osv emerald, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Aplsharjah, Saturday -- Mol direction, Saturday -- Eupen -- Ema querida VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Zim ukrayina 26/08 26/08 Containers 2 Saigon express 25/08 26/08 Containers 3 Sci nhava sheva 26/08 26/08 Containers 4 Oocl dubai 25/08 26/08 Containers 5 Tabea 25/08 26/08 Containers 6 Swarna krishna 25/08 26/08 Crude oil-e 7 Osv emerald 26/08 28/08 Br.bulk 8 Glory river 24/08 28/08 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 Mtm mumbai 21/08 Edi.oil 2 Norca 22/08 Afs,naph 3 Stolt span 23/08 Base oil 4 Ginga merlin 25/08 Base oil 5 Ocean trader 25/08 Cbfs NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)