Aug 27- The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 06 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Zim genova, Tuesday -- Wan hai 505, Monday -- Kota arif, Monday -- Asavari, Monday -- Ding heng 3, Monday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Sci nhava sheva, Monday -- Oocl dubai, Monday -- Tabea, Monday -- Swarna krishna , Monday -- Osv emerald, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Zim ukrayina 26/08 27/08 Containers 2 Saigon express 25/08 27/08 Containers 3 Kerstin s 26/08 27/08 Contaienrs 4 Zim genova 27/08 27/08 Containers 5 Wan hai 505 26/08 27/08 Containers 6 Kota arif 26/08 27/08 Containers 7 Norca 26/08 29/08 Afs,naph-e 8 Mtm mubai 26/08 27/08 Edi.oil 9 Glory river 24/08 29/08 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 Csl ride 23/08 Containers 2 Stolt span 23/08 Base oil 3 Ginga merlin 25/08 Base oil 4 Ocean trader 25/08 Cbfs 5 Asavari 26/08 Base oil 6 Ding heng 3 26/08 Lab NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL