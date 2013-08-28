Aug 28The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 13
Vessels working and berthed 07
Vessels waiting 05
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Ncc sama, Tuesday
-- Stolt span, Tuesday
-- Msc antwerp, Wednesday
-- Msc albany, Tuesday
-- Cathrine rickmers,Wednesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Zim ukrayina, Tuesday
-- Kerstin s , Tuesday
-- Wan hai 505, Tuesday
-- Kota arif, Tuesday
-- Mtm mubai, Tuesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1 Csl ride 27/08 28/08 Contaienrs
2 Msc antwerp 28/08 28/08 Containers
3 Msc albany 27/08 28/08 Containers
4 Cathrine rickmers 28/08 29/08 Containers
5 Norca 26/08 29/08 Afs,naph-e
6 Stolt span 27/08 29/08 Base oil
7 Glory river 24/08 29/08 Cement
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1 Ncc sama 27/08 Edi.oil
2 Ginga merlin 25/08 Base oil
3 Ocean trader 25/08 Cbfs
4 Asavari 26/08 Base oil
5 Ding heng 3 26/08 Lab
