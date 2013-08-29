The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. 19:02 28Aug13 -India Port Conditions:JNPT/Nhava Sheva Aug 28The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Ncc sama, thursday -- Stolt span, thursday -- Msc antwerp, thursday -- Msc albany, thursday -- Cathrine rickmers,thursday -- Stolt span, thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Zim ukrayina, thursday -- Kerstin s , thursday -- Wan hai 505, thursday -- Kota arif, thursday -- Mtm mubai, thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Cimbria 29.08 29.08 Containers 2 Hammonia ionium 29.08 29.08 Containers 3 X-press euphrates 30.08 30.08 Contaienrs 4 Maersk chicago 30.08 30.08 Containers 5 Vancouver bridge 30.08 30.08 Containers 6 Norca 29.08 29.08 Afs,naph-e 7 Stolt span 29.08 29.08 Base oil 8 Osv mahananda 29.08 29.08 Br.bulk 9 Glory river 29.08 29.08 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 Ncc sama 27.08 Edi.oil 2 Ginga merlin 25.08 Base oil 3 Ocean trader 25.08 Cbfs 4 Asavari 26.08 Base oil 5 Ding heng 3 26.08 Lab NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL