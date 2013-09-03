The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Sci mumbai, Monday -- Uni globe, Monday -- Jawaharlal nehru, Monday -- Mol dignity, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- Cimbria, Monday Hammonia ionium, Monday Maersk chicago, Monday Vancouver bridge, Monday Norca, Monday Stolt span, Monday Osv mahananda,Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Berth Vessel name Berthed date Estimate sail date Cargo 1 Dolphin ii 02.09 04.09 Containers 2 Oel trust 03.09 03.09 Containers 3 Zim livorno 03.09 03.09 Containers 4 Maule 03.09 04.09 Containers 5 Feng hai 32 03.09 04.09 Edi.oil 6 Swarna pushp 02.09 03.09 Hsd 7 Osv emerald 03.09 04.09 Br.bulk 8 Darya shaan 30.08 05.09 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- Via Vessel Waiting Whether no. name since vessel ready 1 Bunga lucerne 31.08.2013 Meg 2 Ncc amal 01.09.2013 Edi.oil 3 Al majedah 02.09.2013 Edi.oil 4 Tdt-2 02.09.2013 Lab 5 Asia aspara 02.09.2013 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL