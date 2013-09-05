Sep 5The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- As carelia, Thursday -- Maersk denver, Thursday -- Maersk denver, Thursday -- Ital melodia, Thursday -- Tdt-2, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Dolphin ii, Wednesday -- Feng hai 32, Wednesday -- Osv emerald , Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Hammonia africum 04/09 05/09 Containers 2 As carinthia 04/09 05/09 Contaienrs 3 As carelia 05/09 06/09 Containers 4 Maersk denver 05/09 06/09 Containers 5 Ital melodia 05/09 06/09 Containers 6 Tdt-2 05/09 05/09 Meg,cg 7 Atlantic eagle 03/09 05/09 Naph.-e 8 Darya shaan 30/08 05/09 Cement Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 Ribe maersk 04/09 Fur.oil-e 2 Mehmet a 03/09 Mol-e 3 Al majedah 02/09 Edi.oil 4 Asia aspara 02/09 Edi.oil NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL