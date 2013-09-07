Sep 7The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 06 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- WAN HAI 501, Thursday -- APL SHARJAH, Friday -- C.C.PUCCINII, Saturday -- SINGAPORE, Saturday -- C.CMOLIERE, Saturday -- SWARNA KRISHNA, Friday -- RIBE MAERSK, Tuesday -- OSV G/S DIPTI, Friday -- MEHMET A, Wednesday -- NCC AMAL, Thursday -- ZHEN YANG 29, Thursday -- BOW HARMONY, Thursday -- GAZ FRATERNITY, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Hammonia africum, Thursday -- As carinthia, Thursday -- As carelia, Friday -- Maersk denver , Friday -- Ital melodia, Friday -- Tdt-2, Thursday -- Atlantic eagle, Thursday -- Darya shaan, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 WAN HAI 501 05/09 07/09 CONTAINERS 2 APL SHARJAH 06/09 07/09 CONTAINERS 3 C.C.PUCCINII 07/09 07/09 CONTAINERS 4 SINGAPORE 07/09 08/09 CONTAINERS 5 C.CMOLIERE 07/09 08/09 CONTAINERS 6 SWARNA KRISHNA 06/09 07/09 CRUDE OIL-E 7 RIBE MAERSK 03/09 08/09 FUR.OIL-E 8 OSV G/S DIPTI 06/09 07/09 BR.BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 Al majedah 02/09 AMMONIA 2 MEHMET A 04/09 MOL-E 3 NCC AMAL 05/09 EDI.OIL 4 ZHEN YANG 29 05/09 MEG 5 BOW HARMONY 05/09 VAM 6 GAZ FRATERNITY 05/09 LPG NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL