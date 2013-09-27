The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 09 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 01 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Royal hugli, Friday -- Alvsborg bridge, Friday -- M v aysan, Thursday -- Zim asia, Friday -- Hanjin iren, Thursday -- Rio Cardiff, Thursday -- Bunga lavender, Thursday -- Swarna pushp, Friday -- Citrus, Friday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- HYUNDAI UNITY, Wednesday -- SANTA RUFINA , Wednesday -- MSC ANTIGUA, Wednesday -- ARGENT EYEBRIGHT, Wednesday -- JASMINE EXPRESS, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Royal hugli 27/09 27/09 Containers 2 Alvsborg bridge 27/09 29/09 Containers 3 M v aysan 26/09 27/09 Containers 4 Zim asia 27/09 27/09 Containers 5 Hanjin iren 26/09 27/09 Containers 6 Rio Cardiff 26/09 27/09 Containers 7 Bunga lavender 26/09 27/09 A. Acid 8 Swarna pushp 27/09 28/09 Hsd Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 Citrus 27/09 HSD NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL