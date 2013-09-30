The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday.
Summary Total vessels 09
Vessels working and berthed 06
Vessels waiting 03
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- APL OMAN, Sunday
-- VANEZIA, Sunday
-- KIKYO, Sunday
-- FUJI GALAXY, Sunday
-- OSV EMERALD, Sunday
-- DARYA SHAN, Sunday
-- PACIFIC JEWEL, Saturday
-- FEN, Saturday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Royal hugli, Friday
-- Alvsborg bridge, Sunday
-- M v aysan, Friday
-- Zim asia, Friday
-- Hanjin iren, Friday
-- Rio Cardiff, Friday
-- Bunga lavender, Friday
-- Swarna pushp, Friday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1 APL OMAN 29/09 30/09 CONTAINERS
2 VANEZIA 29/09 30/09 CONTAINERS
3 KIKYO 29/09 30/09 LPG
4 FUJI GALAXY 29/09 30/09 A ACID
5 OSV EMERALD 29/09 30/09 BR BULK
6 DARYA SHAN 29/09 02/09 CEMENT
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1 Citrus 25/09 EDIBLE OIL
2 PACIFIC JEWEL 28/09 NAPHTHA
3 FEN 28/09 EDIBLE OIL
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL