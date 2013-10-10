The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 13 Vessels working and berthed 09 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- CIMBRIA, Wednesday -- MAERSK HARTFORD, Thursday -- RIO CHARLESTON, Thursday -- ITAL MELODIA, Thursday -- THEO T, Wednesday -- KOTA HAKIM, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- DOLPHIN II, Wednesday -- PUCON, Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 DARA SHAAN 06/10 11/10 CEMENT 2 BRUNO SCHULTE 10/10 10/10 CONTAINERS 3 IVER EXACT 08/10 10/10 NAPHTHA 4 CIMBRIA 09/10 10/10 CONTAINERS 5 MAERSK HARTFORD 10/10 11/10 CONTAINERS 6 RIO CHARLESTON 10/10 10/10 CONTAINERS 7 ITAL MELODIA 10/10 11/10 CONTAINERS 8 THEO T 09/10 10/10 CBFS 9 KOTA HAKIM 08/10 10/10 CONTAINERS Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 GINGA TIGER 04/10 BASE OIL 2 BRUSSELS 08/10 AMMONIA 3 SIRA 08/10 SM 4 STOLT ENDRANCE 08/10 MEG NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL