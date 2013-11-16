The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Saturday. Summary Total vessels 08 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ --Sabya,Saturday --Cma cgm mozart,Saturday --Emirates pearl,Saturday --Au taurus,Saturday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ---------------------------------------------------------- 1 Wan hai 501 15/11 17/11 Ctrs-ul&l 2 Royal hugli 15/11 16/11 Ctrs-ul&l 3 Sabya 16/11 17/11 Ctrs-ul&l 4 Cma cgm mozart 16/11 17/11 Ctrs-ul&l 5 Emirates pearl 16/11 17/11 Ctrs-ul&l 6 Au taurus 16/11 17/11 Edible oil Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn --------------------------------------------- 1 Royal sutlej 15/11 Ctrs-ul&l 2 Ardmore calypso 15/11 Edible oil-ul NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL