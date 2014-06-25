India Port Conditions:JNPT/Nhava Sheva - RTRS The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 03 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 YM LOS ANGELES 23/06 25/06 CTRS-L&UL 2 HYUNDAI HIGHNESS 23/06 26/06 CTRS-L&UL 3 JPO LIBRA 24/06 25/06 CTRS-L&UL 4 X-PRESS EUPHRATES 25/06 25/06 CTRS-L&UL 5 SILVER ORLA 25/06 26/06 EDIBLE OIL- UL 6 PRIME EXPRESS 23/06 25/06 NAPHTHA-UL 7 CHEMICAL AUARIUS 24/06 26/06 MEG- UL 8 MID FORTUNE 25/06 26/06 VAM- UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 TITAN GLORY 20/06 25/06 LAB- L 2 HANS PREM 24/06 25/06 F.O.- L 3 MAULE 23/06 25/06 CTRS-L&UL