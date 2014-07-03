PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-mth high as dollar drops on Trump uncertainty

Jan 24 Gold prices hit their highest in two months on Tuesday, pushed up as the dollar weakened due to suspicions President Donald Trump's administration might seek a competitive advantage through a weaker currency. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold prices were firm at $1,217.81 per ounce by 0056 GMT. They earlier touched their strongest since Nov. 22 at $1,219.59. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,217.40 per ounce. * The dollar index, which measures the green