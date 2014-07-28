The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 04 VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 SAIGON EXPRESS 27/07 28/07 CTRS-L&UL 2 APL SYDNEY 27/07 28/07 CTRS-L&UL 3 ROYAL HUGLI 27/07 28/07 CTRS-L&UL 4 VILLE D'ORION 27/07 28/07 CTRS-L&UL 5 MAERSK KALAMATA 27/07 28/07 CTRS-L&UL 6 TABEA 28/07 29/07 CTRS-L&UL 7 OOCL DUBAI 28/07 29/07 CTRS-L&UL 8 MAHARSHI SUBHATREYA 28/07 31/07 LPG- UL 9 HENG XIN 27/07 30/07 EDIBLE OIL- UL 10 GATI MAJESTIC 26/07 28/07 CTRS-L&UL 11 AREZOO 24/07 28/07 CTRS-L&UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 KOTA ANGGUN 27/07 CTRS-L&UL 2 SHEBELLE 27/07 CTRS-L&UL 3 ZIM SAO 28/07 CTRS-L&UL 4 SC STEALTH 26/07 A ACID

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL