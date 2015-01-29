The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 14 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 03

VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 ROYAL BRAHMAPUTRA 28/01 29/01 CTRS - L 2 CIMBRIA 28/01 30/01 CTRS-L&UL 3 HYUNDAI PRESTIGE 27/01 29/01 CTRS-L&UL 4 APULIA 29/01 29/01 CTRS-L&UL 5 MAERSK KITHIRA 29/01 30/01 CTRS-L&UL 6 MAERSK INDUS 29/01 29/01 CTRS-L&UL 7 MSC ANTIGUA 28/01 30/01 CTRS - L&UL 8 CHEMBULK SINGAPORE 29/01 29/01 EDIBLE OIL - UL 9 JAG PRAKASH 28/01 31/01 NAPHTHA+AFS+HSD-UL 10 POORNA 28/01 29/01 BR BULK - UL 11 OEL TRUST 28/01 29/01 CTRS - L Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 ROYAL SUTLEJ 27/01 29/01 CTRS - L&UL 2 CHOWGULE 8 28/01 29/01 CTRS - L&UL 3 ARTENOS 27/01 29/01 CTRS - L&UL

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL