GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 06 Vessels waiting 05
VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 APL CHICAGO 01/02 02/02 CTRS - L&UL 2 PUELO 02/02 02/02 CTRS-L&UL 3 RHL CONSTANTIA 02/02 03/02 CTRS-L&UL 4 SWARNA GODAVARI 02/02 03/02 CRUDE OIL - L 5 DANAYA NAREE 01/02 04/02 CEMENT - UL 6 SC ZHUHAI 02/02 03/02 VAM+TOL - UL Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 HORIZON THETIS 31/01 02/02 EDIBLE OIL-UL 2 OEL TRUST 01/02 03/02 CTRS - L&UL 3 KIKYO 02/02 03/02 LPG - UL 4 DUBAI STAR S 02/02 02/02 CTRS - UL 5 MSC BEIJING 02/02 02/02 CTRS - L&UL
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
May 3 Gold held on Wednesday near a three-week low hit in the previous session on rising equities and a firmer dollar as markets waited for cues on an U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 50 cents at $1,256.29 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. Bullion on Tuesday hit $1,251.37 per ounce, its lowest since April 10. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,257.20 an ounce. * Stock marke